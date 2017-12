A man was stabbed inside Union Station on Tuesday afternoon, according to D.C. police.

The victim was reported conscious and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said the incident occurred about 1:45 p.m.

Authorities did not immediately say where in the station the stabbing occurred.

The station is located in the first block of Massachusetts Avenue NE. In addition to the train platforms, there are several levels that include food courts, stores and restaurants.