A 50-year-old man was stabbed and his 48-year-old brother also was injured Friday night when nine people attacked them in a dispute over a parking spot in a residential area near Logan Circle, according to D.C. police.

The stabbing victim — who asked to remain anonymous because the assailants have not been identified — said in an interview that he and his brother, both from Maryland, were driving home from a restaurant in Northwest Washington just before midnight when they spotted a friend.

He said that in an effort to pull over and talk to the friend, his brother turned into the 1400 block of R Street NW, where they saw a parking spot with several people standing in it.

The victim said he got out of the car and asked one member of the group to move so his brother could park. In an instant, he said, he was mobbed by about nine men and women in their 20s.

“They started pushing and shoving, and I didn’t realize someone pulled out a knife and stuck it straight into my shoulder,” he said. “I didn’t know I got stabbed. I thought it was a scratch.”

The victim said that the altercation lasted about 20 seconds and that his brother was punched in the face while trying to help him. The assailants ran when they realized how much he was bleeding, he said.

The brothers drove to George Washington University Hospital after the attack, where they were treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, according to a police report.

The victim said he suffered a three-inch stab wound in his shoulder, as well as defensive wounds on his left hand that required 35 stitches.

“When I looked down on my clothing, I had [so much] blood on me,” he said. “I didn’t realize how severe it was.”

