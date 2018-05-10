A man was hospitalized in serious condition after being stabbed during a towing dispute, Arlington police said Thursday.

The police were called at 1:30 p.m. to an Exxon station in Crystal City at the corner of 23rd Street South and Jefferson Drive, police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said.

They were told a “towing dispute” between two men had escalated to physical violence.

Neither man has been publicly identified. One is hospitalized, and the other is being interviewed by police and has not been charged with a crime.

Savage could not say what the cause of the disagreement was. The victim was not a tow truck operator, she said.