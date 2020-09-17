Police have not released the identity of the victim or discussed a possible motive. Authorities said additional details would be made available later Thursday. They warned that the woman might be armed with a knife.

Homicides in the District are up 12 percent from last year.

D.C. police said another fatal attack that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Southeast Washington appears to have been justified.

The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Call Place SE, in the Marshall Heights neighborhood. Police said a man was shot at that location and died at the scene.

On Thursday, police spokeswoman Alaina Gertz said the shooting is being investigated as a justified homicide.

A police report says a man driving a vehicle reported stolen in Prince George’s County held up one man and two women at gunpoint. The report says the victims handed over smartphones, a gold bracelet, wallets and a Rolex watch.

The report says the male victim, “in fear for the safety” of the two women, “produced a handgun and fired at the decedent striking him multiple times.”

Police said that as of Thursday morning, they had not been able to identify the man who died.