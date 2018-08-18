D.C. Police are looking for two men who approached a man and a woman near Union Station about 10 p.m. Friday and stabbed the man multiple times before running away.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The woman was unharmed.

The incident, which occurred in the 700 block of 1st Street NE, was the 1,059th assault with a dangerous weapon in D.C. this year, according to police data. That’s about 10 percent fewer such assaults than this time last year.

It was this August’s 34th assault with a dangerous weapon that involved a knife, according to the department’s crime data.