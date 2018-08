A man was stabbed Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Benning Road NE in the District, D.C. police said.

The victim was conscious and breathing, said department spokeswoman Brianna Jordan. He was expected to survive, authorities said.

Police were seeking a suspect in the crime, which occurred at 10:22 a.m.

With Saturday’s stabbing, there have been 2,412 violent crimes in the District this year. That is about 7 percent fewer than this time last year.