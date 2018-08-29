A man who held a woman hostage at knifepoint at a shopping center in Forestville was arrested after officers used a stun gun on him, according to Prince George’s County police.

The incident began around noon in the 3100 block of Donnell Drive, police said. A man had stabbed another man in a store and began to threaten a woman with the same knife, police said. An officer inside the store ordered the man to release the woman and drop the knife.

After more officers arrived, the man was hit with a stun gun and arrested.

The man with the knife and the victims knew each other, police said. The woman was not hurt and the man who was stabbed is in stable condition, police said.

Police did not immediately release the suspect’s name.