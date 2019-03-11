A Maryland state trooper fatally shot a man who stabbed him Monday in Westminster, officials said.

The trooper encountered the man about 8 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Road and Stoner Avenue before a “struggle ensued,” Maryland State Police said. The man stabbed the trooper, then the trooper fired at the man, police said.

The trooper’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Officials said the trooper was responding to a call regarding the destruction of property. A caller gave a description of the man and said he was “armed with a knife,” police said.

The trooper found the man and tried to talk to him before the struggle and shooting occurred, police said. The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The location is about 45 miles north of Washington.

