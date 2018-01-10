A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday after he allegedly stole a D.C. police cruiser in Southeast Washington.

Keith Edwards of Northeast Washington was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless driving and other charges.

D.C. police said he took the cruiser just before 2 a.m. in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, outside a convenience store.

A police report said officers parked their cruiser and went inside the store. They saw Edwards get into the cruiser and drive off, the report said. The man ran several stop lights along Pennsylvania Avenue and eventually crashed into another cruiser that was involved in trying to catch him.

Edwards then tried to flee but was taken into custody, police said.

D.C. police officials said the keys were left inside the cruiser, which is a violation of the department’s policy. An investigation is underway.