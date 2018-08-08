A photo from a surveillance camera shows a man who allegedly stole a wallet and keys from an aquatic center in Rockville and then broke into the victim's apartment. (Montgomery County Police)

A man stole a wallet and house keys from an aquatic fitness center in Rockville, Md., and then broke into the victim’s nearby apartment and took jewelry, police said.

The incident unfolded July 19. Detectives with Montgomery County police put out surveillance photos of the man on Wednesday, seeking help in identifying him.

Police said that around 3 p.m. on the day of the crime, a wallet and house keys were stolen from an unsecured area at the Kennedy Shriver Aquatic Center in the 5900 block of Executive Boulevard. About 40 minutes later, police said, a family member of the victim came home along nearby Westlake Drive and found that several items, including jewelry, had been stolen.

Surveillance videos from the victim’s apartment building and the aquatic center show the robber at the center and going into the apartment building around 3:15 p.m., when the items were stolen.

Police said the man used the victim’s stolen house key to get inside.

A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 240-773-6710.