A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and died in a Fairfax County shopping center.

Fairfax County Police said the incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the entrance of the Sully Park Shopping Center near Westfields Boulevard.

The pedestrian — who was later identified as Rainer Montero Castillo, 33, of Chantilly, was crossing the street, and police said there was no marked crosswalk at the intersection. He was struck by a Nissan Murano.

The driver stayed at the scene, and speed and alcohol did not appear to be factors, police said. The cause of the crash is under investigation. No charges are expected,