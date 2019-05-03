Authorities have identified the man who was struck and killed by a dump truck Wednesday as he tried to cross a ramp along Interstate 295 in Maryland.

The man — Britt Ray, 37, of no fixed address — was not in a crosswalk when he was struck at about 9:20 a.m. on the overpass on Interstate 295 near Kenilworth Avenue, according to Prince George’s County police.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the driver stayed at the scene.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news