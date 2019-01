A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night by an SUV in the Largo area of Prince George’s County, police said.

A man was hit in the roadway by the SUV as it traveled eastbound on Central Avenue near Hampton Park Blvd. about 8:30 p.m., police said. The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials said the SUV driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.