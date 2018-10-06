A man was killed early Saturday after being struck by oncoming traffic following a crash in Alexandria, Virginia State Police said.

The man was driving his sedan westbound on Interstate 495 about 1:20 a.m. Saturday near the Eisenhower Avenue exit, when he veered off the left side of the road and hit a barrier, police said. The man then drove back into the westbound lanes and collided with an RV.

Following that crash, the man exited his vehicle and was struck. He died at the scene, police said.

The victim’s name was not released pending notification of relatives, police said. No one in the RV was injured in the crash, which police say they are continuing to investigate.