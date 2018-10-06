A 52-year-old Maryland man has been charged with second-degree child cruelty after allegedly striking an autistic child in the head at a D.C. public school on Friday.

According to a police report, the incident took place about 10:45 a.m. at the Whittier Education Campus in Northwest Washington. It was there, police said, that Michael Dunn of Hyattsville struck the child. The child’s head slammed into a computer, causing the child to vomit.

Police did not identify the child’s gender or age.

A school resource officer reported the alleged assault, which was said to have been observed by at least one person, according to the report. The child — who police said is autistic and struggles with communication — was taken by a parent to the Children’s National Medical Center for treatment.

It was not immediately clear whether Dunn worked at the school.