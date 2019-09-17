A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Tuesday morning in the Glenn Dale area of Prince George’s County, the county police said.

They said 63-year-old Donald Charles King 63, of Bowie, was trying to cross Annapolis Road in the middle of the block near Atwell Drive when he was struck at about 5:50 a.m.

He was not in a crosswalk, the police said.

