Silver Line Metro trains were single-tracking between the Stadium-Armory and Morgan Boulevard stations Saturday morning after a man was struck by a train at Addison Road in Capitol Heights, Md.

A Metro spokesman said authorities believe the man intentionally jumped in front of the train.

The incident occurred about 9 a.m. at the Addison Road station. The man’s condition was not immediately available. A Prince George’s Fire Department spokesman said on Twitter that the man was being taken to a hospital trauma center.

Metro officials warned of delays on the Silver Line.