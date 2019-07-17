A man was struck by an Orange Line Metro train Wednesday, after intentionally climbing onto the tracks as the train entered the Dunn Loring station in Virginia, police and fire officials said.

The condition of the man was not immediately available, but the Fairfax County fire department said he was being transported to the hospital after being freed from beneath the train.

Metro Transit police first tweeted about the incident at 2:10 p.m. The police said Orange Line trains are single tracking.

