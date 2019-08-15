A pedestrian struck by a vehicle whose driver did not stop in Northwest Washington on Tuesday night has died of his injuries, according to D.C. police.

Jascha Wilson, 29, of Southeast, had been hospitalized in critical condition. Police said he died Wednesday.

The crash occurred about 9:50 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Capitol Street NW, east of the McMillan Reservoir.

Police described the vehicle that struck him as a 2012 Dodge Challenger. They are seeking the driver.

Few details about the crash have been made public. Police said only that Wilson was not in a crosswalk when he was struck. Authorities did not say in which direction the vehicle was headed.

The District has recorded 15 traffic-related fatalities so far this year, down from 21 at this time in 2018. In that year, department statistics show 36 people killed in vehicular crashes.

