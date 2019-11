A man, who was struck by a car whose driver hit two other vehicles while fleeing the scene in the District on Friday, died Tuesday, police said.

On Friday at around 8:20 p.m., a green 2015 Ford Mustang was traveling westbound in the unit block of H Street NE when it struck 39-year-old Hubert Hinds, of Silver Spring, who was walking across the street outside a marked crosswalk, D.C. police said in a statement. Hinds was transported to a hospital where he died Tuesday, the statement said.