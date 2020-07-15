According to a statement from the court’s public information office, the person “poured an accelerant” onto the vehicle and set it on fire.
“The car was totally burned and an adjacent court vehicle was also damaged,” the statement said.
Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Services Department, said firefighters extinguished the blaze and found a man with severe burns.
He was taken to a hospital in critical and life-threatening condition, Maggiolo said.
There was no immediate information on the man’s name or possible charges.