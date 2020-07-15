A man was critically injured Wednesday afternoon when he set fire to a police vehicle outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Northeast Washington, according to authorities.

The vehicle belonged to the Supreme Court’s police department and was unmarked, according to the court’s public information office.

The fire occurred about 1:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue NE, near First Street.

According to a statement from the court’s public information office, the person “poured an accelerant” onto the vehicle and set it on fire.

“The car was totally burned and an adjacent court vehicle was also damaged,” the statement said.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Services Department, said firefighters extinguished the blaze and found a man with severe burns.

He was taken to a hospital in critical and life-threatening condition, Maggiolo said.

There was no immediate information on the man’s name or possible charges.