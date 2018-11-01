Taking stuff from cars, and even taking a car, is one thing. Driving a stolen car may be something else, based on events that, according to police, occurred Tuesday evening in Arlington.

About 5:45 p.m. officers showed up in the 2700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway to look into the latest of what turned out to be a string of connected incidents, according to their account.

They said they learned that someone had allegedly rummaged through vehicles in a parking garage. Next, they said, the same person, stole a vehicle.

Next, police said, that stolen vehicle crashed through a brick wall. After that, they said, it struck an occupied vehicle. Then, they said, it drive off.

Police said they obtained warrants charging grand larceny involving an auto, larceny from an auto, destruction of property and hit and run.

They said Wednesday that their investigation was continuing.