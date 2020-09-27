A man took a police cruiser in Montgomery County Saturday and led officers on a chase before crashing into another police vehicle and being taken into custody, authorities said.

As told by the Maryland-National Capital Park Police, the man flagged down a park police officer about 3:30 p.m. at Georgia Avenue and Prince Philip Drive in Olney and complained of chest pain.

As the man and the officer spoke, he ran to the officer’s cruiser, unlocked the doors by reaching through a window and got in. The officer struggled with the man inside the cruiser until the vehicle began to move, prompting the officer to get out.

County police pursued the car for about a mile, park police said. At Georgia and Hollow Crest Drive, the man collided with an unmarked county police cruiser, and he was taken into custody, park police said. They said no officers were injured.

He was taken to a hospital for medical and psychological evaluation, park police said.