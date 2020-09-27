As the man and the officer spoke, he ran to the officer’s cruiser, unlocked the doors by reaching through a window and got in. The officer struggled with the man inside the cruiser until the vehicle began to move, prompting the officer to get out.
County police pursued the car for about a mile, park police said. At Georgia and Hollow Crest Drive, the man collided with an unmarked county police cruiser, and he was taken into custody, park police said. They said no officers were injured.
He was taken to a hospital for medical and psychological evaluation, park police said.