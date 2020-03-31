A man threw rocks at a D.C. fire department paramedic vehicle Tuesday in Southeast Washington, and then tried to tear open the roof, according to fire and police officials.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said the occupants of Medic 33 called police for help. He said there was no patient aboard.

The incident occurred about 2:20 p.m. on B Street SE, near Benning Road. The man escaped before police arrived. No arrest has been made, police said. Fire officials said the two occupants were not injured. They were not on an emergency call at the time.