The incident occurred about 2:20 p.m. on B Street SE, near Benning Road. The man escaped before police arrived. No arrest has been made, police said. Fire officials said the two occupants were not injured. They were not on an emergency call at the time.
By
Reporter covering crime, specifically the D.C. police department
March 31, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT
