Police put out this sketch of a suspect who they said tried to sexually assault a deaf woman in Prince George's County. (Prince George's County police)

Prince George’s County police are looking for a man who tried to sexually assault a deaf woman who was lost and had asked him for directions in Forestville, authorities said.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Aug. 14 near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Walters Lane, according to Prince George’s County police.

Officials said that the woman, who was from out of town, had gotten lost and had asked the man for directions as she was walking down Walters Lane.

The man then grabbed her, dragged her into a wooded area and attempted to sexually assault her. She fought back, and the man struck her several times, police said.

The victim ran out of the wooded area and flagged down a police officer. The suspect fled.

The victim suffered minor injuries, authorities said.



Detectives handed out fliers in the Forestville area as they tried to locate a suspect who they said tried to sexually assault a deaf woman. (Prince George's County police)

Police said the suspect is a black man, between 27 and 35 years old. He is 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds.

The suspect had shoulder-length dreadlocks and was wearing a white shirt, black cargo pants, black shoes and glasses at the time of the incident, police said.

Detectives handed out fliers this week in the surrounding area as they tried to locate the suspect. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call 301-772-4908.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news