A man tried to attack a woman as she jogged along a trail in Prince George’s County, and authorities are looking for the suspect, according to police at the University of Maryland College Park.

The incident happened about a quarter mile from the College Park campus around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, who is a student at the university, told police she was jogging along the Paint Branch Trail near Pierce and Rhode Island avenues. She passed a man who was dressed in dark clothing and had a dark colored backpack.

He came toward her but she was able to get away and run. The suspect fled into the nearby woods.

Police patrolled the area and said they are reviewing nearby surveillance video cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-459-3232.