A man touched a girl inappropriately Saturday evening in Fairfax County and tried to assault another, the county police said.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. as the girls, who were 11 and 13, were walking in the 7900 block of Charles Thomson Lane in the Annandale area, the police said.

According to the police a man approached and touched one of the girls. When he tried to touch the other, she fought him off and he ran, the police said.

Police said he was described as Hispanic, between 30 and 40, about 5 feet 5, with a heavy build and short black hair. He wore a green vest, plaid long sleeve shirt, and blue jeans, the police said.