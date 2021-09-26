By Martin WeilToday at 2:30 a.m. EDTBy Martin WeilToday at 2:30 a.m. EDTShare this storyA man was shot and critically wounded Saturday afternoon in the District, the D.C. police said.The man was unconscious and was not breathing after being shot at around 5 p.m. near Fifth and V Streets NE, said police spokeswoman Brianna Burch. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightNo information was available about a motive or suspect.Police said they were looking for an automobile in connection with the shooting. GiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.