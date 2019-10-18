Police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said the man was in surgery for most of Friday. She said authorities did not believe the man’s injuries were life-threatening. However, she said they were still waiting for an update on his condition. He was described as 24 years old, but he was not named.

According to Donelan, a driver was pulled over after it appeared to an officer that his car was being operated with tags that expired in June.

When the officer approached the car, he saw that it was occupied by the man and a girl who appeared to be about 6 years old. The officer smelled marijuana and thought the smell was coming from the vehicle, Donelan said.

The spokeswoman said that the man said he had a learner’s permit, but that a check showed his license had been suspended.

As the officer attempted to copy the vehicle identification number, the driver began shouting at the officer and reached toward a console inside the car, Donelan said.

After retreating, the officer summoned help. Following the arrival of the additional officers, police removed the man peacefully from the car, searched him and handcuffed him, Donelan said.

As the man was being placed into a cruiser, he struck an officer with his left elbow and attempted to flee, Donelan said. She said an officer grabbed an arm of the handcuffed man and flung him to the ground.

He landed on his neck, Donelan said, and an ambulance took him to a hospital. An acquaintance of the man arrived during the incident and took custody of the child, she said.

No charges had been filed as of late Friday, Donelan said.

