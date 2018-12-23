A man was in “very critical” condition after an early Sunday crash on Constitution Avenue NW, near several major memorials. (DC Fire and EMS photo)

Two people were critically injured around midnight Saturday in a car crash near the Mall in downtown Washington, according to authorities.

One of the two most severely injured was described by the DC Fire and EMS department as a man who had “very critical life threatening injuries.” The other was described as a woman who was critically injured.

After the crash which apparently occurred shortly after midnight at 19th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, one of the two critically injured victims was flown to a hospital by a U.S. Park Police helicopter, the fire department said.

Two people, apparently the two most severely injured, had to be extricated from the vehicle they were in, authorities said.

Two other people were also injured in the crash that occurred near Constitution Gardens and several of the city’s best-known monuments and memorials.

It appeared from initial accounts that two vehicles were involved in the incident. One or both of the vehicles ended up jammed against a tree.

The site is near both the Vietnam and World War II memorials, and not far from the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.