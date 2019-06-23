A man was killed Sunday after he walked onto Interstate 95 in Howard County and was struck by a tractor-trailer, Maryland State Police said.

The incident occurred about 2:20 p.m. in the southbound lanes at the Maryland welcome center and rest area, police said.

They said Sunday evening that it was not known why the man walked onto the highway. The identity of the man was not released.

The site is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Washington.

