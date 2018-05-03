A man who is shown in this surveillance photo fits the description of a person wanted for indecent exposures in Arlington. ( Arlington County Police Department)

Authorities said they are looking for a man who they believe is involved in five reports of indecent exposures in Arlington County.

The incidents happened between Jan. 26 and March 3 in the Radnor-Ft. Myer Heights area. The man comes up to victims “walking in the area while exposing himself,” police said in a statement.

From witness interviews and evidence that’s been collected, police say they believe the same man is involved in the five incidents.

The man is described as being Hispanic, in his 20s or 30s, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, with a medium build. He was wearing dark clothing with a hat or hood pulled close to his face in the incidents, police said.

The incidents happened at the following places:

● Jan. 26 at 10:35 p.m., near North Rolfe and 16th North streets.

●Feb. 9 at 9:48 p.m., in the 1800 block of 16th Street North.

● Feb. 13 at 11 p.m., in the 2700 block of Clarendon Boulevard.

● March 3 at 11:35 p.m., in the 1900 block of Clarendon Boulevard.

● March 3 at 11:58 p.m., near 16th Street North and North Rhodes Street.

Police advise pedestrians to be alert of the surroundings and walk with another person. Police also recommended that pedestrians stay in well-lit and high traffic areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-558-2222.