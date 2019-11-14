The slaying happened on the night of Nov. 4 at a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Md., after Davis allegedly cut in line. It was the day after the fast-food chain had started to resell its popular chicken sandwich.

A surveillance video showed Davis cutting in a line for customers buying the sandwich, according to Prince George’s County Police. When he got to the front counter, he was confronted by another customer, and the argument continued outside in the parking lot, where Davis was stabbed in the upper body.

The killing, which the local police chief called “pointless,” happened in view of three dozen people wno were inside the restaurant, including young children.

Police had said the two men did not know each other before the confrontation.

AD