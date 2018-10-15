D.C. police are searching for a man who posed as a driver for hire and sexually assaulted another man Sunday morning in Northeast Washington.

The assault took place at about 3 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of H Street Northeast, in the H Street corridor, police said. After the victim entered the vehicle, the driver stopped at that location and sexually assaulted him, police said.

The attacker is described as a black man in his late 20s to early 30s with balding hair and a thick beard. He was last seen wearing a beige, hooded shirt and dark-colored sweatpants.

He was driving a small, black sport utility vehicle, police said.