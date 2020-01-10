A man who was wanted for allegedly killing his wife in Maryland has turned himself in to authorities.
Prince George’s County police had issued an arrest warrant for James Dorsey, 41, on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal stabbing of his wife, 42-year-old Nika Dorsey of Greenbelt.
Her body was found around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 2 inside a car along Ritchie Drive. Police said James Dorsey turned himself in to the Department of Corrections on Wednesday and is being held on a no-bond status.
Detectives did not say what they believe the motive was for the killing.