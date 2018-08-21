Federal officials say they are looking for Shawn Richard Christy of McAdoo, Pa., in connection with a threat against the President. (U.S. Mashals Seervice document)

The U.S. Marshals service said Monday that a wanted man being sought in connection with a threat against the President was last seen in Maryland.

The Marshals Service said they as well as the FBI and the Secret Service are trying to find Shawn Richard Christy, 26, of McAdoo, Pa, who is wanted for threatening both the president and other elected officials as well. McAdoo is in eastern Pennsylvania, about 20 miles southwest of Wilkes-Barre.

According to the Marshals Service, a federal warrant was issued for Christy on June 19, in connection with Facebook threats allegedly made against a Pennsylvania prosecutor. The Facebook post also threatened the president, the Marshals Service said.

Christy was last seen in Cumberland, Md., the Marshals Service said.

In a news release, the Marshals Service said a suspicious man was reported sleeping in a vehicle Sunday evening on a street in Cumberland.

After a citizen spotted the man, he fled and could not be found, the Marshals Service said.

They said deputy marshals identified the man as Christy.