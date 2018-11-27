The pursuit of a suspected felon ended Wednesday after a man fleeing law enforcement crashed into a police cruiser in Maryland, authorities said.

The incident began shortly after 11 a.m. near Interstate 495 and Ritchie Marlboro Road, where police were working to apprehend a felony suspect wanted in the District, said Cpl. Lamar Robinson, a spokesman for Prince George’s County police.

D.C. and Prince George’s police officers pulled the vehicle over, Robinson said. The vehicle stopped along the side of the road, and officers approached, Robinson said. As the Prince George’s officer came to the car, the suspect drove off, Robinson said. The Prince George’s officer was dragged a short distance and suffered minor injuries, police said.

Multiple police agencies pursued the vehicle to Adephi and Riggs roads, where it crashed into a cruiser.

The suspect, who has not been named, was taken into custody.