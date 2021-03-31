By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowMarch 31, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. UTCA man was fatally shot Saturday in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.Kermit Cain Jr., 42, was found about 1:10 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gales Place NE, police said Tuesday.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightPolice went to Gales Place in response to a report of gunshots. The victim was found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene, police said.Gales Place is a two-block residential street between Gales Street and Benning Road in the Kingman Park area. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy