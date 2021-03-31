A man was fatally shot Saturday in Northeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Kermit Cain Jr., 42, was found about 1:10 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gales Place NE, police said Tuesday.

Police went to Gales Place in response to a report of gunshots. The victim was found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene, police said.

Gales Place is a two-block residential street between Gales Street and Benning Road in the Kingman Park area.