They said the fire was reported about 1:50 a.m. in the 9500 block of Wellington Street. It was largely confined to the kitchen and was quickly put out, the department said.

Damage was estimated at $50,000.

The county department said Reyes had applied in January 2019 to be a volunteer at the West Lanham Hills Volunteer Fire Department. His application was denied by the county fire department, according to a statement from the county department. The county department said an appeal was also denied.

The fire department said Reyes was charged with first- and second-degree arson. Online court records indicated that he was arrested Wednesday.