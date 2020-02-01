They said the fire was reported about 1:50 a.m. in the 9500 block of Wellington Street. It was largely confined to the kitchen and was quickly put out, the department said.
Damage was estimated at $50,000.
The county department said Reyes had applied in January 2019 to be a volunteer at the West Lanham Hills Volunteer Fire Department. His application was denied by the county fire department, according to a statement from the county department. The county department said an appeal was also denied.
The fire department said Reyes was charged with first- and second-degree arson. Online court records indicated that he was arrested Wednesday.
A second man was also arrested in the incident, the fire department said. The department said Francis Ortiz-Oro, 20, of the District was charged with first- and second-degree arson, as well as malicious destruction of property.