The scene after a standoff between Montgomery County police and John Carlos Natera-Perez, also known as Jean Perez, in Silver Spring. (Dan Morse/The Washington Post)

A man who was shot by police Monday night in Montgomery County after a domestic-related barricade situation has died, officials said.

The 30-year-old, identified by police as John Carlos Natera-Perez, died Wednesday, according to Montgomery police. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Perez was critically wounded Monday evening after he barricaded himself in his ex-girlfriend’s townhouse and, armed with a knife, went into a bedroom with their 3-year-old son. He began writing on windows with his fingers in what appeared to be blood, officials said.

He had been in grave condition since Tuesday.

As the situation unfolded Monday night off Mozart Drive in the Fairland area of Silver Spring, police negotiators tried for more than an hour to convince Perez to release the boy and come out, according to authorities. Officials said that officers moved in on the home after they saw Perez toss a burning object from a window and as the boy could be heard screaming.

The boy was not injured. Perez’s ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend, who were also in the home at the time, managed to escape.

Officials said the officer involved in the shooting is Edward Cochran, an eight-year veteran of the department and member of the SWAT team. He is on administrative leave, which is standard department protocol.

Editor’s note: This report has been updated. An earlier version said Perez died Thursday. He died Wednesday.