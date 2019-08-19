Authorities said they have charged a man after he was involved in a domestic dispute and ran at responding officers with a knife, and was then shot by two officers.

The incident unfolded Aug. 15 at a home in the 4300 block of Flodden Court in Woodbridge, according to Prince William County police.

Officials said they were told that a husband and wife were arguing and that the man had threatened to hurt the woman and her children. She said he was armed with a screwdriver, knife and BB gun.

The man at one point came to the front door, then later charged toward officers with a knife before they shot at him, according to police officials.

Two officers shot the man in the upper body.

Police later identified the man as Mark E. Johnson, 54. Authorities did not say whether he lives at the Flodden Court house where he was shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious wounds, police said. Johnson faces two charges of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, according to police officials. He remains in the hospital.

The officers weren’t injured and were placed on paid leave, which is standard procedure in such cases.

Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard said last week that an investigation will be conducted to determine “if our officers acted properly.”

The shooting occurred on a street lined with single-family homes about a mile north of Prince William Parkway and Old Bridge Road.

Barnard said calls for domestic violence incidents can be dangerous. In 2016, a rookie Prince William officer was killed while responding to a domestic violence call. Officer Ashley Guindon was fatally shot on her first day on the street in Woodbridge.

“This is a high-risk type of call,” Barnard said. “They’re not sure what they’re facing.”

