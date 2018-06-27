A 31-year-old man, experiencing what police are calling a “mental health crisis,” died Tuesday while in police custody in Fairfax County.

The incident unfolded around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday when Fairfax County police responded to a call in 4300 block of Mission Court in the Alexandria area of the county, according to police officials.

The person who called police was a family member who had been struck in the head. Police did not say what the person had been hit with at the time.

When officers arrived they found a family member outside. The man was inside the house, naked and “possibly experiencing a mental health crisis,” police said in a statement. Officers tried to take him into custody “to prevent him from harming himself or others” and he “resisted and ignored commands.”

The man was unarmed, police said.

As officers tried to control him, the man became “unresponsive,” police said. Medics arrived and CPR was done. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of death was to be determined.

Officials said six officer have been placed on administrative leave as an investigation is underway. Police said that once the criminal investigation is done, the case will be presented to prosecutors.

Fairfax police officials are expected to provide more information at a midmorning news conference.