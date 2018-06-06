A 29-year-old man was allegedly on drugs when he drove a stolen armored military vehicle through the streets of Richmond, leading law enforcement on a chase.

Virginia State Police said Joshua Philip Yabut of Richmond was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, eluding police and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He’s being held at a city jail.

[Armored personnel carrier taken from military base in Virginia, chased through streets of Richmond]

The Associated Press reports that Yabut is a first lieutenant and company commander in the Virginia National Guard. The Guard said in a news release Wednesday that Yabut is assigned as the commander of the Petersburg-based Headquarters Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, and has more than 11 years of service, according to the AP. The release said he deployed to Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009 with the Illinois National Guard.

On Tuesday night, Yabut drove the armored personnel carrier — equipped with treads — from Fort Pickett in Nottoway County, Va., southwest of Richmond, to an intersection near the state capitol.

The base is used for National Guard training.

State police said the vehicle, which goes about 40 mph at top speed, was driven along part of Route 460 and Interstate 95, a distance of roughly 60 miles.

Authorities began to pursue the vehicle after they learned that it had been driven from the military base, officials said.

In a video, the armored carrier goes down a street with one police car ahead of it and others behind, as sirens blast. One person on social media who saw it wrote, “This is INSANE!”

No one was injured in the incident.