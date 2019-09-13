Wendy Martinez was stabbed to death in the District in September of last year. (Family photo)

The man who fatally stabbed a District runner in a random 2018 attack was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison.

Anthony Marquell Crawford had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Wendy Martinez.

Martinez, 35, who was newly engaged and worked for a tech company, was attacked the night of Sept. 18 last year as she ran through the Logan Circle neighborhood. She staggered into a nearby Chinese American restaurant, where patrons tried to save her life.

“I want to apologize to my family for my poor decisions,” Crawford said during a hearing in D.C. Superior Court. “I want to apologize to the Martinez family for my poor decisions.”

Court records show Crawford had a history of mental illness and had used synthetic drugs that can cause delusions and deranged behavior. He was arrested in a park he frequented a mile north of where Martinez was stabbed.



Cora Martinez, mother of Wendy Martinez, speaks during a 2018 vigil at Logan Circle. (Oliver Contreras for The Washington Post)

This is a developing story.

