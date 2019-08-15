A man who last week ran from a house without his clothes and escaped an attempt by police to arrest him in connection with a fatal shooting in the District has been caught, D.C. police said Thursday.

Duron Hudson, 18, of Hyattsville, Md., is charged with first-degree murder while armed. He could make his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Hudson about 4 p.m. after seeing him go into a residence in the 1800 block of 23rd Street SE. The Marshals service said he had sliced open a mattress and was hiding inside.

Hudson was being sought in the June 22 killing of George Hendrix, 22, of Southeast. Hendrix was shot about 3:15 p.m. in the 300 block of K Street SE, in the Navy Yard area.

A police report says Hendrix was shot during an argument in a rear alley in the same block on which he lived.



Duron Hudson (Prince George's County Police)

U.S. Marshals had tried to arrest Hudson on Aug. 9 at a residence in the 1900 block of Belle Haven Drive in Landover, Prince George’s County. Authorities said he fled without his clothes as police arrived.

Police briefly issued a shelter-in-place order to area residents.

Authorities said they are searching for a second person in the case and have released video of him holding a gun.

