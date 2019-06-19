A man who fatally shot himself Wednesday inside of an Ashburn-area townhouse is believed to have been a homicide suspect wanted in the District, U.S. Marshals and Loudoun County Sheriff’s officials said.

The man was found dead after a six-hour standoff with a U.S. Marshals task force and county sheriff’s deputies at the home on Lamoreaux Landing Square, officials said in a joint statement released late Wednesday.

Authorities did not immediately identify the man. He was discovered when marshals and deputies entered the townhouse after about 8 p.m., county and federal officials said.

No officers fired a weapon and no one else was injured during the incident, the statement said.

Officials did not release specifics on why the man was sought in the District.

The Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force connected the man to the home, and authorities came to the townhouse about 2 p.m., said Kraig Troxell, a sheriff’s department spokesman.

D.C. police officials declined to comment on the incident pending identification of the man by officials in Virginia.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news