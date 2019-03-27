Nabra Hassanen’s name appears in chalk at a vigil at Lake Anne Plaza near Reston on June 21, 2017. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

A Loudoun County man convicted of the high-profile slaying of a Muslim teen who was abducted while walking to her mosque during Ramadan in 2017 is expected to be sentenced to life in prison at a hearing Thursday in Fairfax County.

Darwin Martinez Torres, 25, of Sterling had pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and other counts in the killing of 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen as part of a deal with prosecutors that allowed him to avoid the death penalty. The plea deal calls for a life sentence.

Hassanen’s killing in March 2017 generated national headlines and coast-to-coast vigils, in part because her family and many others feared that she was targeted because of her faith.

But Fairfax County police and prosecutors have said they turned up no evidence of a hate crime. Instead, Commonwealth’s Attorney Raymond F. Morrogh said after the plea hearing that the slaying was senseless and that there was no clear motive.

“Some people just do wicked and evil things sometimes,” Morrogh said. “I don’t know if we’ll ever have a reason.”



An undated photo of Nabra Hassanen, who was slain June 18, 2017. (Family photo/AP)

That uncertainty, in part, motivated Hassanen’s family to seek an unusual provision in the plea deal: the right to ask Martinez Torres anything they wish. Sometime over the next year, the family will put their questions to him, probably in writing.

Joseph Flood, an attorney for Martinez Torres, declined to comment Wednesday but said he might have a statement after Thursday’s hearing. Flood had previously said that his client is remorseful for what he did and that bias was not a motivation. Martinez Torres has an IQ of 68 or less and is probably intellectually disabled from exposure to toxins from a mine near his childhood home in his native El Salvador, Flood said.

“Throughout our representation, he has been deeply contrite,” Flood said. “At the time of arrest, he didn’t even know what it meant to be Muslim. He had never interacted with anyone Muslim.”

Prosecutors recounted the events that led to Hassanen’s death during the plea hearing in November. About 3:40 a.m. on June 18, 2017, Hassanen and a group of friends were walking back to All Dulles Area Muslim Society mosque in Sterling, after eating an early-morning meal at McDonald’s. It was a common practice during the month of Ramadan, when worshipers fast during the day.

Martinez Torres approached the group in a dark red car. Flood said his client had consumed 13 to 16 drinks that night and had smoked synthetic marijuana.

Martinez Torres pulled up behind a teen riding a bike and honked, sparking an argument, prosecutors said. Martinez Torres drove at the teens, hitting the curb of Dranesville Road and driving up a hill after them.

The teens ran into a parking lot of a bowling alley and Martinez drove around to the parking lot, prosecutors said. Martinez Torres exited the car wielding a baseball bat and chased the teens.

The teens scattered, but Martinez Torres eventually caught up to Hassanen. One of the teens heard a “thud and metallic ping” and someone saw Martinez Torres standing over the teen while hitting the baseball bat on his hand. Martinez Torres scared the other teens off.

The teens returned to the mosque and searches began for Hassanen, prosecutors said. Police were called, and about 4:30 a.m. officers arrived at the parking lot where the teens had encountered Martinez Torres. By then, a large group from the mosque had gathered there.

Someone told the officers that they saw the vehicle of the attacker, and police stopped it on the road. Martinez Torres was wearing no shirt or shoes, had scratches on his upper body and was covered in dirt and leaves. There was a bloody handprint on a console of the car.

Officers found flip flops, broken eyeglasses and blood on a guardrail near where Hassanen disappeared. What happened would slowly be revealed as Martinez Torres was questioned at a nearby police station.

Martinez Torres eventually told detectives that “everything went out of control” when he caught Hassanen while wielding the baseball bat. He admitted hitting her on the head and then dragging her into the back seat of his car.

Martinez Torres drove the teen to a place near his Sterling apartment. She was unconscious but still alive, Martinez Torres told detectives. He removed her pants and sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said.

Investigators found her naked body floating in a pond. A medical examiner would eventually determine that her skull was fractured and that her neck and one arm were broken.

Her family’s pain is still fresh.

“I remember her every day,” her father, Mohmoud Hassanen, said after the plea hearing. “I struggle with all my heart. . . . Never is she going to come back to me.”

Thursday’s hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

