The trial of a man accused of killing his stepfather before posting a selfie with the body on Twitter has been put on hold after a judge ruled he is incompetent to stand trial.

A Prince George’s County Circuit Court judge ordered Navar Beverly, 40, committed to the state Department of Health and Mental Hygiene after finding he is a danger to himself and others, according to court records.

The court determined during a hearing this month that a “mental disorder” precluded Beverly from facing a trial that was scheduled to start this week in the killing of his stepfather, Ronald Francis Pinkney, 67.

Details of Beverly’s mental health issues were sealed in his court file. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

Police accuse Beverly, charged with first-degree murder, of strangling Pinkney at Pinkney’s home in Bowie, Md., in July 2017. Beverly took a photo of himself next to Pinkney’s body and posted the image to social media before telling his mother, “I told you I would do it,” police charging documents state.



After the death of Ronald Pinkney, a makeshift memorial arose at his residence in Bowie, Md. (Lynh Bui/The Washington Post)

Beverly told his mother her husband was dead in the garage and led police on a short chase after he fled the scene, police said.

Beverly has a history of mental health issues and an extensive criminal record that includes a prior murder conviction, online court records indicate.

During his first court appearance, he interrupted the hearing with screams: “Ain’t no one answer to the law but me,” Beverly yelled. “Only one person got hit by a satellite and that person is me!”

Beverly and Pinkney had violent clashes with each other in the months preceding Pinkney’s killing, according to court records. Pinkney had requested a protective order against his stepson in February 2017, accusing Beverly of choking him and throwing him to the ground.

Nearly two months later, Pinkney said his stepson apologized and asked for the protective order to be rescinded. A judge denied Pinkney’s request to pull back the order. Months later, Beverly returned to the home despite the court’s order to stay away, and Pinkney was killed, police said.

The next hearing in Beverly’s case is scheduled for February.