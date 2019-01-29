A 20-year-old Virginia man has been caught after he allegedly robbed a series of pizza delivery drivers.

Arlington Police said William Engelking-Scott of Arlington is connected to the robberies that occurred in late December and earlier this month. He has been charged with robbery and other offenses. He is being held without bond at the county jail.

One of the incidents happened just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 21 in the 300 block of South Taylor Street near South George Mason Drive.

When a pizza delivery driver got out of his car to deliver the pie to a home, police said, Engelking-Scott came up to him with a gun and demanded cash. The driver was not injured.

Another incident happened just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 6 in the same area of South Taylor Street, officials said. In that incident, Engelking-Scott allegedly pulled a gun on a pizza delivery driver, demanded money and assaulted the driver. The driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

In both incidents, the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.