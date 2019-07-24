A man who was shot earlier this month in Southwest Washington has died. D.C. has seen an uptick of recent violence. (iStock)

A man has died after being shot earlier this month in what officials are now calling a homicide.

The incident happened around midnight on July 8 outside a convenience store in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SW, in the Bellevue neighborhood near South Capitol Street SE, according to D.C. Police.

Four people were shot in the incident, and a police report said as many as 25 shots were fired. One of the victims — Anfernee Vernon Walker, 22, of Southeast — died later at a hospital.

On Wednesday, police said another one of the victims died. He was identified as Timothy Richardson, 20, of Northeast.

Authorities are offering up to $25,000 in a reward for any information in the case.

The city has seen an uptick in violence recently. As of Monday, 19 people had been shot in five days, including an 11-year-old boy.

There have been 90 homicides so far this year in the District, according to tracking by The Washington Post. That compares with 160 for all of 2018.

